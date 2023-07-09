The Boston Red Sox made the decision this past Thursday to re-sign Jorge Alfaro and designate Caleb Hamilton for assignment.

But despite the roster move, Hamilton will remain a part of Boston’s organization.

The Red Sox announced Sunday, per multiple reports, that the 28-year-old catcher will be outrighted to Triple-A Worcester. Boston pulled off this move since Hamilton has fewer than three years of major league service time and cleared waivers.

Hamilton had a brief stint with the Red Sox this season after Reese McGuire suffered an oblique strain and was placed on the injured list on June 22. Things didn’t go well for Hamilton in the majors. He played in four games as Connor Wong’s backup, registering five strikeouts and one walk in six plate appearances.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton, who Boston acquired off waivers this past October from the Minnesota Twins, has struggled at the plate this season with Worcester as well. He has batted .180 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 30 games.

But Hamilton can still provide organizational catcher depth for the Red Sox as he looks to figures things out offensively in Triple-A.