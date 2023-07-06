Alex Cora Provides Updates On Several Injured Red Sox Players

BOSTON — Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire hasn’t played since he injured his right oblique muscle in the sixth inning of Boston’s loss to the Minnesota Twins on June 21.

McGuire resumed some baseball activities, per Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“He threw the ball (Wednesday),” Cora said Thursday prior to the Red Sox facing the Texas Rangers. ” … He has a rehab game this week.”

Pitcher John Shreiber has been tossing live batting practice at Fenway Park and will take the next step in his progression since suffering a shoulder injury in May when he begins his rehab assignment over the weekend.

“He’s going to have a rehab assignment this weekend. I think it’s Friday and Sunday if I’m not mistaken,” Cora said. “Then we’ll have the All-Star break and he’ll pitch again. And I think the way I look at it, probably the next series right around that time.”

Cora added that Tanner Houck, who was hit in the face with a comebacker that required surgery, had a great doctor’s appointment and will begin throwing next Tuesday.

While Garrett Whitlock is not as close to returning, Cora said the 27-year-old pitcher has been playing catch and doesn’t anticipate Whitlock going to the bullpen when he returns.

“We liked him a starter but let’s see how we can get there,” Cora said.

Yu Chang will “likely” be activated this weekend, per Cora. Chang has been out of the lineup since April due to a fractured left hamate bone he had to have surgically repaired.