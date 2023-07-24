Triston Casas has been on fire lately. The Red Sox first baseman put an exclamation point on his recent stretch of high powered production on Saturday when he took New York Mets ace Max Scherzer deep, not once but twice.

It was the first multi homerun game of Casas’s career but even more impressively it was the first time in Scherzer’s career that a rookie hit multiple homers in a single game.

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images