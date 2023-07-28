Ceddanne Rafaela continues to be one of the most exciting prospects in the Red Sox farm system. His great defense in the outfield and his speed on the bases are the staples of his game as he develops some power at the plate.

Boston’s No. 2 prospect began the season in Double-A Portland prior to his promotion to Worcester in late June.

Since making the jump to Triple-A, Rafaela is hitting .315 with six home runs and a .998 OPS in just over 20 games with Worcester. He also made Keith Law’s updated Top 60 Prospects list earlier in July.

On Thursday night, Rafaela turned in another electrifying play on the base paths.

The Most Exciting Man in Minor League Baseball™️ pic.twitter.com/JleX9NERBk — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) July 28, 2023

In the fourth inning of Worcester’s game against Rochester, Rafaela stole second as the throw went into center field. The outfielder then advanced to third, took a turn with a look to see the ball just coming back into the infield. Rafaela then turned on the jets and slid headfirst safely into home to extend the lead to 3-1.

Worcester dropped the game 6-5, but Rafaela gave another glimpse of his athletic abilities on the diamond.