What Jaylen Brown Was Doing When He Locked In Supermax Deal With Celtics

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was hands-on in a classroom with his 7uice Bridge Program at MIT on Sunday.

The initiative, founded by Brown, aims to aid minority high school students in becoming more engaged with science and technology. And while Brown provided assistance to the teenagers in the program that day, they had no idea the 26-year-old helping them had finalized the richest contract in NBA history.

“The moment was great,” Brown told reporters during Wednesday’s press conference announcing the signing, per NBC Sports Boston coverage. “I was here with my students. We were in the middle of a robotics session. So, I was learning. I was a part of the curriculum. We were doing some teaching, some active engagements and workshops. I was able to put my phone down and get right into class with the Bridge students.”

Brown, who also opened up about how contract talks with the Celtics went, couldn’t keep his phone down for long, though, especially once news of the five-year, $304 million extension got out Tuesday.

Brown’s phone was flooded with messages, even hearing from Ice Cube after securing the deal. Grant Williams and Robert Williams tried to reach out to Brown to congratulate him, but he didn’t pick up their Facetime calls, which led to the two jokingly calling out the All-NBA forward on Instagram.

“(Tuesday) was a crazy day,” Brown said. “Probably the most my phone ever been ringing and on the line. So, I missed their call, but you know, I’ll make sure I get back to those guys.”