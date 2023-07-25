Jaylen Brown likely was excited to finally complete negotiations for his supermax extension, but that elation might have been to the detriment of a Celtics teammate.

Boston and the All-NBA guard agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $304 million, which is the richest contract in league history, according to multiple reports. There were interesting quirks within the reported agreement like no player option and a trade kicker.

But the reported agreement completed Brad Stevens’ goal of locking up a foundational player, and it puts the Celtics above the second tax apron, which means Boston is limited to re-signing its own players and bringing in outside talent. The team’s goal next season will be to re-sign Jayson Tatum to his supermax extension.

Robert Williams III has been working on developing his game this offseason, but he took the time Tuesday to contact Brown about his contract extension. However, he seemed to have trouble connecting with his teammate.

“See how they do you,” Williams wrote on his Instagram story, which showed his FaceTime call to Brown failed.

The Celtics center apparently wasn’t the only one trying to contact Brown on Tuesday.

“Acting brand new, that’s crazy,” Grant Williams, who was traded to the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, wrote on his Instagram story.

In fairness to Brown, he did agree to a life-changing contract, so he probably has a lot of things in his life to sort out. He also wanted his news conference to be held at 7uice Bridge Program, a collab with MIT for minority high school students, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. So he might have been busy getting those logistics planned out.

But it was hard not to laugh at Brown’s current and former teammates’ failure to get into contact with him so soon after his supermax extension. Perhaps FaceTime wasn’t the preferred method of contact for Brown.