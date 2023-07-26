FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ new offensive coordinator has a big fan in Trent Brown.

New England’s left tackle raved Wednesday about the impact Bill O’Brien has made since taking over for Matt Patricia and Joe Judge this offseason.

“I love his attitude,” Brown said after the Patriots’ first training camp practice. “I think he speaks a language that will get everybody fired up and excited to play ball. … He just brings excitement and energy to the whole building, honestly. I love him.”

O’Brien, who previously ran the Patriots’ offense from 2009-11 has garnered positive reviews from several players since his return, including quarterback Mac Jones. Brown described O’Brien’s offensive philosophy as “traditional Patriot football.”

“Bill (O’Brien) has been here before,” the veteran lineman said. “He’s bringing an attitude. He’s bringing that back, and guys are just excited to play for him and each other.”

Brown said O’Brien’s fiery demeanor — which prompted Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer to nickname him “Teapot” back in 2011 — should help revitalize a New England offense that ranked among the NFL’s worst last season.

“I love it,” Brown said, smiling. “I think that’s needed. I think that’s necessary.”

Brown was a full practice participant Wednesday after sitting out most of the spring, playing the same left tackle spot that he manned last season. With the Patriots choosing not to make any big-ticket additions to their tackle group this offseason, they need Brown to be engaged and effective as he enters the final year of his contract.