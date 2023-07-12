WWE To UFC? Rumors Swirl About Ronda Rousey’s Next Move

It has been no secret that Ronda Rousey’s time in WWE is drawing to a close.

The ex-WWE champion has seen her stock lower in recent years, with a partnership-turned-feud with real-life friend Shayna Baszler being rumored as her last hurrah in the promotion. The reason for her inevitable departure was guesswork, with many just assuming she felt burnt out by the business she has been extremely critical of since taking place in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

There could be more to it, however.

Rumors started to swirl about Rousey’s potential return to the octagon, with one UFC fighter (possibly) spilling the beans on the 36-year-old’s future plans.

“I’ve been hearing Ronda is coming back,” Chelsea Chandler said at UFC on ESPN 49 media day Wednesday, per MMA Junkie. “I’ve heard she’s coming back at 145 (pounds). You never know. … If I got out there and put on the performance I plan on putting (on), I’ll welcome her to 145. I think it would be a great fight. It has been a long time for her and things change, people get better, and I think people are on to her one-trick-pony armbar. Money talks, and she would bring eyes to the sport again. I feel like her time in WWE is starting to go down, so I’d like to see it.”

There are two ways to approach this quote from Chandler.

On one hand, she could have sources that have told her to prepare for a possible fight with Rousey, as they would be fighting in the same class if the rumor is true. On the other hand, Chandler could be poking the bear in hopes of enticing Rousey to make a return in time for UFC 300.

We’re choosing to believe in the latter.

It was just last month that two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes announced her retirement from MMA following a unanimous decision victory at UFC 289. Nunes, one of Rousey’s two losses in MMA, vacated her belts with the retirement and opened up a prime spot for someone to stake their claim as the new face of UFC’s women’s division.

If there is one person who we know can take that mantle, it’s Rousey.