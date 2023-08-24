Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora viewed Jarren Duran as day-to-day before the outfielder landed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

And it seems like Duran, who suffered a left great toe sprain in the series finale against the New York Yankees on Sunday, will need even more time than that to return.

“Right now, it looks that way,” Cora told reporters prior to Wednesday’s game against the Houston Astros, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Duran had an MRI on Tuesday and whatever the results were, it couldn’t have been encouraging since the speedster will seek more medical opinions once the Red Sox return from their 10-game road trip.

“When he gets home, he’s going to see the doctor,” Cora said, per Smith. “For now, we’re going to put him in a walking boot. So just gathering more information. We should know more about it over the weekend.”

The injury throws up a significant roadblock in Duran’s terrific turnaround this season. Duran bounced back after not being on the Opening Day roster by batting .295 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs in 102 games. He also leads the Red Sox with 24 steals and is tied for fifth in Major League Baseball with 34 doubles.

The final month-plus of this season offered a chance for Duran to put the finishing touches on the best campaign of his career to this point. But now, it seems like he will have a lot less time to do that, or perhaps potentially have his season come to a premature end.