A huge part of Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran’s game is his speed so when he was replaced in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees with a left-toe contusion there was reason for concern.

However, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Monday at Minute Maid Park that Durran hadn’t undergone X-rays or been under the care of a physician yet, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

“He’s doing OK,” Cora said. “Let’s see how he feels today. That (speed) is his game. So a little bit sore. Right now it’s day-to-day but let’s see how he reacts to treatment tonight, and then we’ll decide what we do. Hopefully, it’s not an IL thing. Hopefully, it’s something that it’s a few days and he’ll be back. But because it’s his feet and that’s what he does, it’s one of those that it’s a tricky one.”

Duran was injured in the sixth inning when he tried to climb the left-field wall on a home run by Yankees’ Gleyber Torres but tried to play through it and stayed in the game for another inning.

“He’s sore. You saw him in the last at-bat. I noticed it on TV,” Cora said. “He felt it right away. He thought he could play through it, but I think we were very smart taking him out of the game at that point.”

Cora added the team doesn’t have anything planned or mapped out for X-rays for Duran.

The 26-year-old is tied for 14th in Major League Baseball with 24 stolen bases, and the speedy baserunner has only been caught twice. He is slashing .295/.346/.482 with 98 hits including 34 doubles, two triples and eight home runs to go along with 40 RBIs.