Alex Cora Praises Prospect Red Sox Are ‘Talking About’ Promoting

After Boston’s loss to the Houston Astros on Monday night, Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke highly of Triple-A Worcester prospect Wilyer Abreu.

The team is considering promoting the 24-year-old before Tuesday’s matchup to fill in for outfielder Jarren Duran, who suffered a left toe contusion in the sixth inning of Sunday’s sweep of the New York Yankees. Although having tried to stay in the game, the injury prompted him to be replaced by Rob Refsnyder in the eighth inning.

Cora praised the WooSox slugger, who’s batting .274 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs on 82 hits this season.

“It’s a kid that controls the strike zone,” the Red Sox manager told reporters about Abreu ahead of Monday’s game, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “We knew that in spring training. Him and (Enmanuel) Valdez, one of the things they do is that. And that’s why they have quality at-bats. The power is the power. I don’t get caught up on that.

“The quality of the at-bats is what we like. Both of them, coming from here (Houston) and what they do in the minor leagues. That’s the thing they preach: control the strike zone.”

The Red Sox acquired Abreu and Valdez in a trade that sent catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros on Aug. 1, 2022.

Cora addressed Abreu’s chances of being promoted following Monday’s 9-4 loss to Houston as well.

“We’re talking about it,” the Red Sox skipper said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Jarren (Duran) is going to get an MRI tomorrow. We’ll see where we’re at and decide from there.”

Abreu has made 35 starts in left field, 27 in right field and 15 in center field down in Worcester this season.