Celtics Rumors: Boston To Work Out Two Free Agent Forwards

The Celtics are reportedly going to work out free agent forwards Lamar Stevens and TJ Warren in Boston this week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania reported the duo are being considered for a potential deal with the Celtics to fill open roster spots before the 2023-24 NBA season.

Stevens signed with the Cavaliers after going undrafted in 2020. In three years with Cleveland, the 26-year-old averaged 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16 minutes of playing time in 165 games. Stevens was sent to the Spurs by Cleveland as part of the Max Strus sign-and-trade, but waived by San Antonio in July.

Warren appeared in a combined 42 games with Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns last season, all off the bench. The 29-year-old averaged 7.5 points while shooting 48.9% from the field and grabbed 2.9 rebounds per game.

Drafted 14th overall by the Suns in 2014, Warren has averaged 14.6 points in 27.4 minutes per game during 374 career regular-season games with the Suns, Nets and Indiana Pacers.

After waiving Justin Champagnie last month, the Celtics have two open roster spots heading into next season that could be filled by one or both of the combo forwards.