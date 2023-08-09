The Boston Celtics have crossed off a few critical boxes listed on their offseason agenda.

For now, the Celtics have an established star core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis along with Derrick White, who head coach Joe Mazzulla prematurely named as the starting point guard. That’s all been established. But there’s still one name sitting in free agency that’s been swept under the carpet a bit, despite Boston’s rumored interest in bringing him back next season.

“The Celtics, league sources say, have interest in re-signing Blake Griffin,” Stein wrote Monday. “Less clear is Griffin’s stance, at 34, on returning to Boston for a 15th season. Griffin signed with the Celtics in early October after training camp had already begun and appeared in just one playoff game after playing in 41 regular-season games.”

Griffin, a six-time NBA All-Star, didn’t get a whole lot of playing time off Boston’s bench last season, averaging a career-low 13.9 minutes per game — which could play a factor in the 34-year-old’s ultimate free agency decision.

The C’s also enhanced their depth this offseason, signing Oshae Brissett, Dalano Banton and drafting Jordan Walsh. But they’ve also lost a few key members from last season’s team such as Marcus Smart and Grant Williams, which could be playing into Boston’s reported interest in keeping Griffin on board.

Griffin averaged 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 45.8% from the field last season. His best performance in Celtics green came on Feb. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers when Griffin scored 15 points and connected on 5-of-8 shot attempts from beyond the arc.

It’s unlikely that a bidding war will keep the Celtics from keeping Griffin in Boston considering his value didn’t exactly rise since his last stop in the free agency market. Yet, with a still relatively young Celtics team in place, it wouldn’t hurt to have a playoff-experienced veteran on board and in the locker room.

Griffin and the Celtics agreed on a one-year, $2.9 million deal last offseason.