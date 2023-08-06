The Red Sox could not stop the bleeding on Sunday at Fenway Park.

After back to back losses to the Blue Jays, including a day that manager Alex Cora called “his worst day in Boston,” the Sox took home a 13-1 loss. The thrashing completed a series sweep and was the Sox fourth straight loss. They now sit in last place of the American League East and five games back from the third wild card spot.

The Red Sox will kick off another series at home on Monday against the Kansas City Royals.

