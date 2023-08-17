Two local legends joined the Savannah Bananas on the Brockton, Mass. stop of their Banana Ball World Tour: former Boston Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon and retired quarterback Doug Flutie.

While Damon is no stranger to the Bananas roster, former Boston College Heisman Trophy winner Flutie made an appearance in bright yellow Wednesday night, translating his football skills to the mound.

You can catch the next two games of the Banana Ball World Tour in Portland, Maine streaming on NESN.

