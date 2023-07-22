The Red Sox 5-4 loss to the Mets was anything but typical considering it spanned over the course of two days and featured a storm that made every player and fan searching for Noah’s Ark. After a while, the game would be suspended, but Sox fans weren’t ready to go home just yet and took some time to enjoy the summertime showers and subsequent flash flooding in Fenway Park with one fan even belly flopping into a puddle on the concourse.

The concrete Slip N’ Slide didn’t provide much propulsion or distance for the fan, but that didn’t seem to matter much as they stood up, arms raised high above their heads, looking as if they had just recorded the final out in the bottom of the 9th inning during Game 7 of the World Series.

For more on the Red sox fans enjoying the summertime storms in Boston, check out the video above presented by Aspiration.