Carli Lloyd Walks Back Criticism Of USNWT After Backlash From Coach

Former United States National Team player turned analyst Carli Llyod took the time to walk back her criticism of the way the team reacted to its draw against Portugal in the Group E finale on Tuesday.

USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski took issue with Lloyd’s criticism with a response of his own, calling her analysis “insane.”

Lloyd didn’t appear to be bothered by the backlash, yet made an impassioned plea in her explanation.

“I’d like to state that obviously, I was very critical of the team last night. I’ve had some time to reflect, to sleep on it,” Lloyd said on Wednesday, per FOX. “I want people to understand that I care deeply about this team. I poured my heart and soul into this team for 17 years and it was based off of a legacy that was just passed down from generation to generation. The mentality, the DNA that makes the team so great.

“My comments were reflective on me wanting to see that legacy continue to be passed down from generation to generation and with that comes hard work, comes with focus,” Lloyd continued. “So my hope is that that continues because that is what makes the (United States) so special and so deadly and that is what ultimately has won us championships.”

“I poured my heart and soul into this team for 17 years.” Carli Lloyd on her criticism of the USNWT

While Andonovski took issue with Lloyd’s analysis, US men’s soccer legend Alexi Lalas applauded her critiques.

“Look not everybody is wired like Carli Lloyd,” Lalas said. “And by the way, you were wonderful yesterday because it came from a place that was personal, that was emotional and that was honest.”

Lalas added that while not everyone may share her exact sentiments, they share the same passion when they are talking about the national teams.

“Ultimately we are talking about our country and we want this to go well,” Lalas said. “We also want to have pride with what is going on on the field.”

The US begins the knockout round by facing Sweden on Sunday at 5 a.m. ET, and Lalas is not convinced it’s a guarantee the women dance.

“They gotta fix some things going forward,” Lalas said. “The criticism they got, I think was warranted and fair but there is also a belief that maybe there is another team hiding behind this one, and maybe, a big maybe that they can do better because if not, they are going to go home real quick.”