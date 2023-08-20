Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Thanks NBA Voters After Landing Supermax

Jaylen Brown’s record-setting contract extension with the Celtics received an indirect helping hand months before Boston dished out the $304 million payday.

With the dust settled between Brown and the Celtics front office, the 26-year-old took a moment to thank those members of the media who helped him. After averaging a career-best 26.6 points on 49.1% shooting from the field, Brown was voted to the All-NBA Second Team. And with a stipulation in Brown’s previous contract with Boston, earning All-NBA granted him eligibility for the very supermax he signed.

Several journalists who voted for Brown received a personalized letter in the mail, including Mike Singer of the Denver Post:

“I wanted to thank you for your All-NBA vote this past season,” Brown wrote. “I recognize the power and weight of the current system of All-NBA voting and the impact it has on players like me in the current NBA. I also recognize that it is not something any journalists like yourself signed up for. Nonetheless, I know you took the time to consider all worthy candidates and appreciate your vote. Wishing you and your family all the best this upcoming off-season and thank you again.”

The power of voting has become increasingly powerful in the NBA with stipulations such as Brown’s previous with the C’s being a key determinant in any given player’s salary. Had Brown never been voted All-NBA, it’s uncertain how contract negotiation talks would’ve gone down with Boston, especially considering the added factor of last season’s media storm of trade rumors involving the two-time All-Star.

Nevertheless, that’s not something that the Celtics will have to worry about for the next six years.

Instead, there are brighter days ahead for all sides involved. The front office made some tough, but no-brainer decisions this offseason. And it’s clear as day that the Celtics are going all in for Banner 18 with Brown along for the ride yet again.