Celtics Offseason Addition Idolized Ex-Boston Guard Rajon Rondo

Celtics guard Dalano Banton grew up with a deeply-rooted connection to former Boston All-Star guard Rajon Rondo.

Banton, a soon-to-be third-year NBA veteran, grew up idolizing Rondo at a young age. In his heyday, Rondo was one of the most prolific passers in the league, dishing out jaw-dropping dimes on a night-to-night basis. And even nine years after last playing for Boston, Rondo’s influence remains in the current Celtics locker room.

“From a young age, Banton modeled his game after former Celtic point guard Rajon Rondo,” Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow wrote Wednesday. “He stuck with the position, even after experiencing a massive growth spurt in high school, rising from 5-foot-9 as a freshman to 6-foot-6 by his junior year.”

Unlike Rondo, Banton is still looking to establish his identity in the league.

The 23-year-old averaged 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 41.6% from the field and 27.5% from 3-point range in two seasons with the Toronto Raptors.

That all came while limited to 10.3 minutes per contest, but with several of last season’s faces — Grant Williams, Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari — departing from Boston’s bench, Banton could find his place with the C’s.

In Summer League action, Banton averaged 15 points, six rebounds and four assists with Boston.

The Celtics signed Banton to a two-year deal in July.