The Boston Celtics have added to their backcourt depth by agreeing to terms with Dalano Banton, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania reported how Boston and Banton agreed to a two-year contract while the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach followed up and reported the second year is a team option. The finances behind the deal have not yet been released.

The 23-year-old Banton is listed at 6-foot-9 and 204 pounds and was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors. He spent the last two seasons in Toronto, where he played 95 games with three starts, averaging just over 10 minutes per contest.

He’s averaged 3.7 points, 1.4 assists and 27.5% from 3-point range in his two-year career.

Banton attended high school in Massachusetts at MacDuffie School and Redemption Christian Academy. He played collegiately at Western Kentucky before transferring to Nebraska where he averaged 9.6 points in 27 minutes during his final college season.

The Celtics reportedly added former Indiana Pacers forward forward Oshae Brissett on a two-year contract, as well.