Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett will not participate for Team Canada in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in order to rehab an apparent knee injury according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange.

While the nature or the severity of the injury has not been disclosed, it was enough to have the 6-foot-7 wing withdraw from international play on Monday. Even with the decision, Brissett would still be eligible for the 2024 Olympics if Canada qualifies.

The 25-year-old wing agreed to a two-year deal with the Celtics in June after spending the past three seasons with the Indiana Pacers. Brissett averaged 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds across 153 total regular-season games played with the Pacers from 2020-2023.

Brissett is expected to compete for minutes off the bench and join the rotation since Grant Williams was traded to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a three-team deal including the San Antonio Spurs in July.

With a history of knee injuries dating back to when he was 15 years old, Brissett missed time in his rookie season with the Toronto Raptors when he underwent a medical procedure to clean out loose bodies in his right knee.

Celtics fans should be happy the newly-signed Brissett is exercising caution given what happened when Danilo Gallianri played for the Italian National Team in the FIBA Tournament prior to joining Boston.

The Celtics acquired Gallinari during the 2022 offseason but the 34-year-old tore his ACL during a FIBA tournament and hasn’t played in the NBA since April 26, 2022, with the Atlanta Hawks.

Gallinari was traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the blockbuster three-team deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston and sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Celtics big man Al Horford also pulled out of the World Cup leaving Porzingis as the lone player representing Boston in the tournament slated to begin on Aug. 25.