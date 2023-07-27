Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed Wednesday that Derrick White will be Boston’s starting point guard for the 2023-24 season, according to multiple reports including Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

Mazzulla revealed such during a media availability session following the official announcement of Jaylen Brown’s massive five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension.

White getting the starting point guard nod shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering the 29-year-old started in 70 of 82 regular-season games with the Celtics last season.

With Marcus Smart being dealt in a blockbuster three-team trade for Kristaps Porzingis, White will help with the ball handling duties. White saw increases from the 2021-22 season to the 2022-23 season in his points per game (12.4), assists per game (3.9) and rebounds per game (3.6).

He had some huge games in the 2023 playoffs, including his elimination-saving buzzer beater in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat being most notable.

White, in his new role, looks to lead the Celtics back into the playoffs as the team has come within striking distance of an NBA championship in recent years.