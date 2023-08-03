The Boston Celtics lost a member of their Summer League roster.

Following the 2023 NBA Draft, the C’s filled their Summer League roster with NBA veterans, but one is heading out to join a Western Conference contender, who is two years removed from their last NBA Finals appearance.

Udoka Azubuike joined the Celtics in July after a three-year run with the Utah Jazz. But after averaging 7.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in five Summer League contests for Boston, Azubuike reportedly landed a new deal, agreeing to a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns on Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent C Udoka Azubuike has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, Zach Kurtin and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. He was the 27th overall pick to the Jazz in 2020. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2023

Azubuike averaged just 3.3 points and 3.5 rebounds last season, getting 1.6 shot attempts per game while limited to just 10 minutes of playing time off Utah’s bench.

The Celtics didn’t see the 23-year-old as an opponent last season as Azubuike registered DNPs in both Boston-Utah meetings. Azubuike played a career-high 36 games, starting off the year inactive through Utah’s first five games.

Azubuike, who stands at 6-foot-10, joins a Phoenix squad with plenty of size, getting the chance to play alongside DeAndre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo and Bol Bol.