Devin McCourty is officially ready for the next phase of his football journey.

Following his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons with the New England Patriots, the 2010 first-round draft pick made his debut with NBC on “Football Night in America” on Thursday. NBC has the broadcast for the Hall of Fame game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at 8 p.m. ET that opens the NFL preseason slate.

McCourty joined the desk with Maria Taylor and former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. He opened with a story about his twin brother and former Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty getting his first NFL appearance in the Hall of Fame game back in 2009.

Jason McCourty responded to Devin McCourty’s story on social media:

“My guy getting his first start as a member of the media…” Jason McCourty tweeted. “Let’s see if this guy actually makes it to the 4th quarter!!!”

Devin McCourty does have previous on-air experience when he made a guest appearance on CBS’s The NFL Today last season.

McCourty won three Super Bowls as a two-time Pro Bowler with 35 career interceptions throughout his career with the Patriots.