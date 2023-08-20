The Patriots released an update on the status of rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden, who suffered an injury Saturday night that prompted the suspension of New England’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

“Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of (Saturday night’s) game,” a Patriots spokesperson said in a statement. “He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”

Bolden, a seventh-round draft pick out of Jackson State, suffered the injury when he collided with teammate Calvin Munson with 10:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. He remained down on the field for several minutes before being loaded onto a backboard and then a cart.

The Patriots’ entire team came onto the field while Bolden was being treated. After a conversation between Bill Belichick, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater and referee John Hussey, the teams elected not to play the remainder of the game, which New England led 21-17 at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Bolden saw increased playing time in recent weeks with veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones nursing an injury. He subbed in late in the first quarter Saturday night and played most, if not all of the defensive snaps for the remainder of the game.

“We’re all saying a prayer for Isaiah,” Belichick told reporters in his postgame news conference.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said he heard positive news on Bolden’s status after the game was called off.

“It sounds like he’s doing a lot better from what they’re telling us,” said Jones, who’s known Bolden since both were in high school. “So, that’s awesome.”

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE (12:34 a.m. ET): The Patriots announced Bolden would be held overnight at a Green Bay hospital for observation. The team planned to share an additional update on his condition at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday.