Jake DeBrusk ‘Hoping’ To Stay With Bruins, Not Head Into Free Agency

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is entering the final season of his two-year, $8 million contract he signed in 2022 with his first opportunity to test the waters of free agency at the conclusion of the season.

“I’m hoping to stay (with the Boston Bruins). It’s the only team that I know and the team that I grew up with,” DeBrusk told NHL.com’s Derek Van Diest at the Perry Pearn 3 vs. 3 Hockey Camp on Tuesday. “Hopefully it goes in that direction, and we’ll see how it goes. That’s why I have an agent, and I told him I wanted to stay out of this one and in time, it’ll be nice when it all gets done.”

DeBrusk signed the two-year extension after requesting a trade from the club earlier in that season. The 26-year-old also signed a two-year deal in 2020.

“It’s not my first time going through this. It’s my third time my contract is up with them,” DeBrusk said. “I kind of know what to expect, although it’s a little bit different with now being a UFA. I’m not too focused on that. I’ve kind of tested the waters before and I’m just going to focus on hockey.”

In 385 career games with the Bruins, DeBrusk has potted 119 goals and added 107 helpers for 226 points in six seasons. He had a career-high in points (50) last year with 27 goals and 23 assists and was on pace for even more production before missing 18 games due to injuries.

“If I stay healthy, I think I can score 30 (goals) this season,” DeBrusk said. “I’ve knocked on the door twice with 27, and I have 25 in there as well. I think if I stay healthy, that’s obviously the goal, to finally get to that 30 mark.”

DeBrusk, along with David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy, is one of the core players the Bruins will depend on heading into their centennial season with the departures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

“There are a lot of different expectations, especially with everything that’s changed with the center position,” DeBrusk said. “Losing (Bergeron) and (Krejci) those are pretty big losses. In saying that, I think there were a lot of people who didn’t think we were going to make the playoffs last season, and so we’re back in the same position.”

The Edmonton, Alberta native has played in 73 postseason games for the Bruins, notching 22 goals and adding 14 assists for 36 points. His best performance was during Boston’s 2019 Stanley Cup run when DeBrusk scored four goals and 11 points in 24 games.