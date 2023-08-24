Jayson Tatum Getting Stronger For Celtics In New Video

Jayson Tatum has had a busy week training for the upcoming season with the Boston Celtics.

The 25-year-old joined his fellow star Jaylen Brown to work on their mid-range game in a video earlier this week.

Tatum has also gone to work in the weight room as well. The All-Star forward recently showed off his strength in deadlifting 495 pounds in another new workout video that surfaced on social media this week.

The Celtics came up one game short of a historic comeback and a trip to the NBA Finals for a second consecutive year. Tatum looks to lead Boston into another championship-caliber season with Brown and new addition Kristaps Porzingis.

Last season, Tatum averaged 30.1 points per game in 74 contests, shooting 46.6% from the field and 35% from three-point range.