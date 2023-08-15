The NBA offseason is undefeated when it comes to drama, and we mostly have the Philadelphia 76ers to thank for that.

The Sixers have been known to make some silly offseason decisions, and we’ll certainly get into those, but Sunday presented the rare case where they didn’t directly influence the drama. In case you’ve been living under a rock, James Harden made the decision to call out Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey over the weekend, calling him a “liar” and saying he’ll never play for an organization that employs Morey again.

Yikes!

That, in and of itself, is a rough hurdle for the 76ers to get over, but the aftermath could produce a Joel Embiid-sized disaster in the City of Brotherly Love.

Embiid, the 2023 NBA MVP, decided to do some housekeeping following Harden’s statements, removing the “Philadelphia” location tag and taking “PROCESSING…………………..” out of his bio on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Joel Embiid removed “Philadelphia” from his location 😬 pic.twitter.com/s7BDZeI6iq — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 15, 2023

That, of course, could be Embiid living up to his “Troel” nickname, but he’s not the only 76ers player to seemingly show support for Harden. P.J. Tucker posted a photo of he and Harden on Instagram, with song lyrics reading, “I’m not acrobatic. I’m not flippin’ on my bros.”

Bars.

This is just the latest in a long line of ludicrous offseason, uh, things to happen to the 76ers. You know, the same team to draft two players at No. 1 that didn’t know how to shoot, employed a general manager that trashed players through burner accounts, traded Jimmy Butler and has been investigated for tampering on multiple occasions.

The process has been very weird.