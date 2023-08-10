Masataka Yoshida found himself very confused in the second inning of Wednesday night’s Royals-Red Sox game.

With two outs in the top half of the frame, Kansas City center fielder Kyle Isbel lifted a deep fly ball to left field. The baseball didn’t ricochet back onto the outfield grass after Yoshida leaped for it, but that wasn’t because Boston’s first-year star made a stellar catch.

“I realized I missed catching the ball, but after that, I tried to find the ball, but it was nowhere,” Yoshida told reporters through interpreter Keiichiro Wakabayashi, per MLB.com. “So that was a surprise.”

Yoshida ultimately retrieved the baseball, which was lodged inside one of the lights near the base of the Green Monster. Per ballpark rules, Isbel was saddled with a ground-rule double, which forced Matt Duffy to go back to third base after he initially crossed home plate. It was a lucky break for the Red Sox, who limited the second-inning damage to one run and went on to secure a 4-3 victory.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston now will try to rack up a series win Thursday when it wraps up its four-game set with Kansas City. NESN’s complete coverage of the finale from Fenway begins at 6 p.m. ET.

More Red Sox:

Why Justin Turner Isn’t Dwelling On Red Sox’s Trade Deadline Choices

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images