NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots Running Back Works Out For AFC Team

Rex Burkhead was hosted for a workout, seeking his next destination before the 2023-24 season kicks off.

The 33-year-old worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, alongside fellow free agent running back Damien Williams, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Burkhead, who spent the last two seasons in a Texans uniform after a three-year run with the Patriots, but became the odd man out among Houston’s backfield.

As the Texans were able to lean on Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale, Burkhead was the least to stand out from the bunch. He totaled 80 rushing yards on 26 attempts, finishing with no touchdowns in 16 games played, which included no starts.

The Raiders worked out free agent running backs Rex Burkhead and Damien Williams. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 1, 2023

The 10-year veteran found much more success in New England, racking up 1,026 yards off 96 catches with 11 touchdowns in 41 games played in a Patriots uniform. That history in Foxboro could play into Las Vegas’ decision in adding backfield depth considering one factor in play: head coach Josh McDaniel’s familiarity with Burkhead.

Story continues below advertisement

The Raiders made some major offseason changes, starting off with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over at quarterback. With mobility not being Garoppolo’s strong suit, Las Vegas could look to add Burkhead on a low-cost contract as the Raiders look to end a two-plus decade-long playoff win drought.

Burkhead last signed a one-year deal worth over $2 million ahead of last season.