The Miami Dolphins waved goodbye to a 2020 first-round draft pick on Tuesday.

The Dolphins traded cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to the Dallas Cowboys on NFL cutdown day and replaced him with another corner by acquiring Kelvin Joseph in the deal.

Igbinoghene ended up being a draft bust for the Dolphins as the 23-year-old started just five games in three seasons and recorded just 29 tackles over that span with one interception.

The Cowboys will hope a change of scenery can help Igbinoghene, and the Dolphins seem to be of like mind by getting back Joseph. Joseph, who the Cowboys selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, started three games in his two seasons with Dallas, registering only 36 tackles and four passes defended.

Story continues below advertisement

Joseph heads to Miami with some baggage attached to him. According to ESPN, Joseph was a passenger in a drive-by shooting that resulted in a homicide in 2022. Dallas police decided to not pursue charges but Joseph could still face discipline from the NFL for violation of the personal conduct policy, per ESPN.

The Dolphins looked to revamp their secondary earlier this offseason by acquiring three-time All-Pro Jalen Ramsey. But with Ramsey expected to be sidelined until December due to a knee injury, the Dolphins are now trying to fill that void.

To go along with trading for Joseph, the Dolphins also signed Eli Apple at the end of July.