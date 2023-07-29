The Miami Dolphins didn’t wait long to fill the hole in their secondary following an injury to star Jalen Ramsey.

A day after Ramsey underwent a full meniscus repair, which is expected to keep him sidelined until December, the Dolphins reportedly signed veteran cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year deal Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Apple doesn’t possess the same level of talent as Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro, but he brings with him plenty of experience as he heads into his eighth NFL season.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Apple went through a career resurgence the last two seasons with the Bengals, including helping get Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI. He started 30 games over that span for the Bengals, recording two interceptions while making 49 tackles each season.

Story continues below advertisement

Apple now joins a Dolphins cornerback group that is highlighted by Xavien Howard but is thin after that with rookie Cam Smith, Kader Kohou and Nik Needham, who is working his way back from an Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2022 season, jostling for playing time.

Apple could step right into a starting role with the Dolphins as he looks to aid a secondary that allowed 234.8 passing yards per game, the sixth-most in the NFL.

The Patriots will get a look at Apple twice this season and it’s clear he’s no fan of quarterback Mac Jones. Apple called out Jones last season after the signal-caller went low into the cornerback’s knees during an interception return.

That certainly will add some heat to the Patriots-Dolphins rivalry as Miami looks to Apple to make up for some of the loss of Ramsey.