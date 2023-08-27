Patriots Release 11 Players As Cutdown Day Approaches

The Patriots have begun whittling down their roster ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man cutdown deadline.

New England on Sunday announced the release of the following 11 players:

DT Carl Davis

LB Diego Fagot

S Brad Hawkins

TE Johnny Lumpkin

RB C.J. Marable

CB Quandre Mosely

CB Rodney Randle

DT Justus Tavai

OL Micah Vanterpool

TE Scotty Washington

LB Carson Wells

All 11 did not participate in Sunday’s practice.

Davis’ exit was a mild surprise, as the veteran nose tackle played in all but one game for New England over the past two seasons. But the fact he played deep into the fourth quarter in Friday night’s preseason finale suggested his spot was not secure.

The other 10 players all were viewed as roster long shots. They’ll now hit waivers and can be claimed by any team. If unclaimed, they would become free agents. It’s possible some will land on New England’s practice squad once it’s assembled later this week.

Fagot was waived with an injury designation, meaning he’ll revert to the Patriots’ injured reserve if he is not claimed.

The Patriots also traded running back Pierre Strong to Cleveland on Sunday to acquire offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. They must remove an additional 25 players from their roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.