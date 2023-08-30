After unexpectedly releasing Bailey Zappe on Tuesday, the New England Patriots reportedly want their new backup quarterback to be … Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots “are planning” to continue to use Zappe as Mac Jones’ primary understudy if the 2022 fourth-round draft pick clears waivers and signs to the practice squad, according to a report Wednesday from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini and Jeff Howe.

“Otherwise,” Rusinni tweeted, “they’re working through the list of who will be available.”

Per NFL rules, Zappe cannot join the Patriots’ P-squad unless every other NFL team chooses not to claim them off waivers. The same goes for Malik Cunningham, whom New England also cut Tuesday. By waiving them, head coach Bill Belichick was accepting the possibility that both could wind up playing elsewhere this season.

And NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported there was a “real chance” Zappe would be claimed. The 24-year-old endured a rough training camp and preseason but impressed as a rookie last year, winning each of his first two NFL starts and winning over a sizable chunk of the Patriots’ fanbase in the process.

Getting Zappe onto the practice squad theoretically would allow the Patriots to operate with just one QB on their 53-man roster for the first three weeks of the season, as teams are allowed to elevate practice squad players a maximum of three times. There would be risk involved, however, as practice squadders also can be signed away by other teams at any time.

If the Patriots lose Zappe to waivers, their pool of available replacement options includes names like Colt McCoy, A.J. McCarron and Trevor Siemian. Case Keenum could be another possibility if the Patriots-friendly Houston Texans are willing to trade him. New England has not shown interest in Carson Wentz or Nick Foles, per a report from MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels.

Based on what he showed this summer, it’s unlikely the Patriots would be willing to roll with Cunningham as their QB2 if they’re able to retain him.