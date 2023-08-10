Football is back, Patriots fans.

(Well, kind of.)

New England will host the Houston Texans on Thursday night in the preseason opener for both teams. The Patriots took Wednesday off after wrapping up two productive weeks of training camp practices.

C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will start at quarterback for the Texans. Mac Jones and a slew of New England starters reportedly will sit, with backup Bailey Zappe likely getting the nod for the Patriots.

The game will be televised on local CBS affiliates and live-streamed on New England’s official website. You can find all the necessary information below.

When: Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: WBZ-TV (CBS)

Live stream: FuboTV | Patriots.com