Rookie wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas have turned out to be quick studies. It’s an asset that will serve them well as they battle for a roster spot during New England Patriots training camp.

It’s also a skill that has left veteran wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster impressed by the two youngsters.

Like Boutte and Douglas, Smith-Schuster is acclimating to a new offense this season under the supervision of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The Patriots playbook is well-documented for being advanced, even confusing more seasoned players.

Smith-Schuster admitted he struggled at times to grasp it, which makes how Boutte and Douglas have consumed it all that more notable as they make the major leap to the NFL.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I will say this playbook is pretty tough and it took me a while to get a hold of it,” Smith-Schuster told reporters following Wednesday’s practice session outside Gillette Stadium, per team-provided video. “But for the young guys to come in from college, compared to what it is like in the NFL, this playbook is very tough. And I give it up to them for them to come out here, perfect it, put it on the field, put it on tape and they’re getting a hang of it. So, they’re putting in a lot of good work.”

The Patriots selected both Boutte and Douglas in the sixth round of this year’s draft. Boutte has the Power 5 school pedigree, playing for three seasons at LSU while the diminutive Douglas, who stands at 5-foot-8 and 192 pounds, played at little-known Liberty.

Yet it was Douglas who flashed first in camp, even catching the eye of Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones. Boutte finally started to turn attention his way Wednesday with his best showing of the summer.

It appears at the moment that Boutte and Douglas are fighting for the fifth wide receiver spot on the Patriots with Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton ahead of them on the depth chart. Whoever can best handle New England’s nuanced playbook could have a leg up in that competition.

That will certainly bring pressure as both will ultimately try to break camp on the 53-man roster. And despite their serious natures in trying to make that happen, Smith-Schuster has also seen a different side of Boutte and Douglas poke through as well.

“They’re awesome, man. They’re funny,” Smith-Schuster said. “If you ever get a chance to talk to them ask them to tell you a joke. They got some good jokes.”