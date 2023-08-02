FOXBORO, Mass. — You can draw a direct connection between the Patriots’ marquee offseason signing and their biggest coaching move.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Thursday said the hiring of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was a major factor in his decision to sign with New England.

“When they got OB,” Smith-Schuster replied when asked what, outside of his previously stated affinity for Bill Belichick, drew him to Foxboro. “When they got Bill O’Brien, it was kind of a no-brainer, just because I know how this system is and how it works, and how he works the offense.”

“Belichick, as he is as a head coach, to bring OB in and to bring (tight end) Mike (Gesicki) and all these other guys, all these key pieces, it was kind of like, ‘Wow, this is a great fit for me.’ “

After New England sputtered on offense throughout the 2022 season, Belichick removed play-caller Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge and replaced them with O’Brien, who has a long track record of success in both roles. Early reviews on his impact have been overwhelmingly positive.

“I love his coaching style.” JuJu Smith-Schuster on Bill O’Brien

Smith-Schuster, who signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract in March, admitted O’Brien’s playbook is “very tough” and different from what he was used to in Pittsburgh and Kansas City. But he’s fit in well so far. After missing most of the spring as he rehabbed a lingering knee injury, he’s been one of Mac Jones’ top targets in training camp along with fellow veteran receiver DeVante Parker and tight ends Hunter Henry and Gesicki.

The 26-year-old had seven catches on seven targets from Jones over the last three practices, including a toe-tapping red-zone touchdown on Wednesday. New England’s latest camp session was the best yet for Jones and the offense, which is gaining comfort and cohesiveness as the preseason approaches.

“It’s nice, man,” Smith-Schuster said. “He’s a smart OC. I love his coaching style. He’s just one of those dudes that you want to play hard for, because he’s doing his best to put us all in the right spot. It’s nice.”