There was a bizarre and borderline terrifying interaction with National League MVP hopeful Ronald Acuña Jr. and fans at Coors Field on Monday night.

The Atlanta Braves game with the Colorado Rockies was briefly interrupted when two fans ran onto the field. One of them tried to hug and take a selfie with Acuña. Security quickly ran to apprehend the fan, and in the process of tackling that fan, another spectator ran into the fray.

Security eventually apprehended both fans and in the process of tackling them to the ground, Acuña actually fell down.

You can see fan video of the incident here.

Acuña was OK and stayed in the game, but it obviously was a scary situation for all involved.

“I was a little scared at first,” the Atlanta outfielder said through an interpreter after the game, according to The Athletic. “I think the fans were out there asking for a picture, but security was able to get there, so I think everything’s OK, everyone’s OK. I think there were three of them; I saw someone else somewhere. But anyway, the second guy, he was asking for a picture, too. I couldn’t say anything to him, because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up.”

He added: “I’d say the important thing is we’re all OK, and I hope they’re OK, too.”

Incident aside, it was another big night for Acuña. He still managed to have one of the best games of his incredible season, going 4-for-5 at the plate while driving in five. The center fielder hit is 29th home run of the season, had a bases-clearing double and stole his 60th and 61st base of the season. He’s now just the fourth player in baseball history to hit 20 home runs and steal 60 bases in a season, and with one more dinger, he’ll become the first member of the 30-60 club.

The bizarre night was one no one had ever really experienced, and Atlanta pitcher Bryce Elder summed it up best when asked whether he had ever seen something like what happened to Acuña.

“No, but I have also never seen someone hit 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases,” he told reporters, as seen on Bally Sports. “Maybe that’s what comes with.”