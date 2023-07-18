Six Sleeper Teams To Consider In 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Being on the opposite side of the U.S. on the bracket is a huge advantage by Jason Ounpraseuth 4 hours ago

The United States and England have been tabbed as the favorites for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but the sides have significant flaws, as well, which opens the expanded tournament for multiple teams.

Multiple stars suffered ACL injuries this past year, including players in the U.S. and England. The United States still has plenty of talent, but the team often can get stagnant under head coach Vlatko Andonovski, and it only takes the right opponent to frustrate the U.S. and sneak away with a win.

England also has the talent to still compete, but its losses arguably are more significant. Captain Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby were key contributors to the side, and it’s up in the air how manager Sarina Wiegman will use Rachel Daly and Alessia Russo.

The big-picture point to understand heading into the start of the World Cup on July 20 is the “best teams” have a lot of flaws and the “bad teams” are good enough to pull an upset and shake up the tournament.

Let’s take a look at six sleepers who could make some noise, in order from long shots to borderline favorites.

Zambia

The “Copper Queens” won the COSAFA Women’s Championship to qualify for their first World Cup. Zambia faces a tough task in Group C against Spain and Japan, but it’ll be led by striker Barbra Banda, who is the most-bet player to win the Golden Boot at BetMGM, according to data specialist Drew O’Dell. She opened at 66-1 and went to 33-1 on Tuesday. Zambia will rely on its dynamic attack to carry a weak defense to pull an upset over a Spain squad that has suffered from internal turmoil and a young Japan squad. Zambia is +550 to qualify from the group at FanDuel, and if you want to go further, take it at 22-1 at BetMGM to reach the quarterfinal.

OH MY! A BARBRA BANDA BRACE WINS IT FOR ZAMBIA! ? pic.twitter.com/QZUC57Q9Lp — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 7, 2023

Denmark

Similar to its male counterparts, the Denmark women’s team is the dark horse of the tournament. “The Red and White” boast a lot of exciting, young talent, including Harvard midfielder Josefine Hasbo. But captain Pernille Harder and Kathrine Kühl will be the names to watch for Denmark. If England can’t make up for its injuries, Denmark will take advantage and could take Group D. It is 12-1 to win the group at Caesars, 14-1 to reach the semifinal at FanDuel and 35-1 to reach the final at DraftKings.

Norway

Caroline Graham Hansen and Ada Hegerberg arguably are two of the 10 best players in the world. The pair have reached the highest levels at club level with Barcelona and Lyon, respectively, but Norway hasn’t reached the top four since 2007. The team’s form has been up and down in the build-up to the World Cup, and it will need other players like Julie Blakstad to maintain the team’s consistency and get hot at the right time. If things break out as expected, Norway should face the United States in the quarterfinals. It’s anyone’s tournament if Norway can pull off the upset. Norway is 7-1 to reach the semifinal at FanDuel, 23-1 to reach the final and 50-1 to win (a number also available at BetMGM).

Brazil

This will be Marta’s last World Cup, but Debinha will be the star to watch. The key for Brazil is if the next generation can step up. It faces a tough matchup in Group F against France, but Pia Sundhage has the big-tournament experience to help guide her side to a deep run in the tournament. Regardless of whether it finishes first or second in the group, Brazil will be on the opposite side of the bracket to the United States, which gives it a better chance to reach the final. It is 11-1 to reach the final at FanDuel and 32-1 to win the World Cup. Also, a United States-Brazil final is 22-1 at DraftKings and Caesars.

Sweden

“The Blue and Yellow” have been the “nearly” squad of the women’s game for over a decade. Sweden finished third in two of the last three World Cups, and it won the silver medal at the last two Olympics. Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius are good enough to lead Sweden to a title behind a strong backline, but it will need to prove it can do so. Its Group G placement, at best, sets up a possible matchup against the United States in the semifinal. It has eight wins against the U.S. all-time, and if its defense can frustrate the Americans, that could be the difference and give it a ninth win. Sweden is 7-1 to reach the final at FanDuel and BetMGM and 20-1 to win the World Cup at BetMGM and Caesers.

Australia

The “Matildas” are getting hot at the right time. They have wins over France and England in their last two friendlies, and they finally have a team that complements one of the best players in the world, Sam Kerr. The Chelsea star will need to have the tournament of her life if the Aussies want to win on home soil, and she’ll be helped by speedy fullback Ellie Carpenter and her forward partner Mary Fowler. Australia simply has too much talent to not be up there with the favorites. The Matildas are +550 on Caesars to reach the final and +1200 on Caesars and DraftKings to win the World Cup. For a bonus bet, an Australia-United States final is 12-1 at BetMGM.