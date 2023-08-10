FOXBORO, Mass. — Ten percent of the Patriots’ roster was not in uniform Thursday as New England opened the preseason against the Houston Texans.
The following nine players did not suit for the exhibition contest at Gillette Stadium:
G Mike Onwenu
G Cole Strange
OT Calvin Anderson
RB/WR Ty Montgomery
CB Jonathan Jones
OL Bill Murray
OLB Ronnie Perkins
ST Cody Davis
DE Trey Flowers
Onwenu, Davis and Flowers, who signed this week, are on the physically unable to perform list. Anderson is on the non-football injury list.
Story continues below advertisement
Strange, Montgomery, Jones and Murray all sat out the Patriots’ most recent practice on Tuesday. Perkins was the lone new absence.
The other 81 players on New England’s 90-man roster dressed for the game, but most of the team’s projected starters were given the night off. Backup Bailey Zappe got the start at quarterback in place of Mac Jones, and several of New England’s established veterans wore sneakers on the sideline rather than cleats.
The Patriots’ starters were:
DEFENSE
DT Carl Davis
DT Daniel Ekuale
DE Keion White
LB Anfernee Jennings
LB Jahlani Tavai
LB Mack Wilson
CB Jack Jones
CB Christian Gonzalez
S Jalen Mills
S Joshuah Bledsoe
S Myles Bryant
Story continues below advertisement
OFFENSE
QB Bailey Zappe
RB Pierre Strong
WR Kayshon Boutte
WR Demario Douglas
TE Anthony Firkser
TE Matt Sokol
LT Conor McDermott
LG Atonio Mafi
C James Ferentz
RG Kody Russey
RT Sidy Sow
Gonzalez, the Patriots’ first-round draft pick, was an exception to the “no projected starters” rule. New England took the same approach last year with Cole Strange, who by the start of the preseason was the no-doubt starter at left guard.
Tyquan Thornton saw early playing time at wide receiver Thursday night, a sign of his middling standing on the depth chart. Tavai, Mills and Jack Jones all had large roles in last season’s defense, so their playing in this game was notable.
It also was somewhat surprising to see McDermott get the start at left tackle. He had been the Patriots’ top option on the right side for the previous 10 or so practices. Riley Reiff got the night off.
Story continues below advertisement
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images