FOXBORO, Mass. — Ten percent of the Patriots’ roster was not in uniform Thursday as New England opened the preseason against the Houston Texans.

The following nine players did not suit for the exhibition contest at Gillette Stadium:

G Mike Onwenu

G Cole Strange

OT Calvin Anderson

RB/WR Ty Montgomery

CB Jonathan Jones

OL Bill Murray

OLB Ronnie Perkins

ST Cody Davis

DE Trey Flowers

Onwenu, Davis and Flowers, who signed this week, are on the physically unable to perform list. Anderson is on the non-football injury list.

Strange, Montgomery, Jones and Murray all sat out the Patriots’ most recent practice on Tuesday. Perkins was the lone new absence.

The other 81 players on New England’s 90-man roster dressed for the game, but most of the team’s projected starters were given the night off. Backup Bailey Zappe got the start at quarterback in place of Mac Jones, and several of New England’s established veterans wore sneakers on the sideline rather than cleats.

The Patriots’ starters were:

DEFENSE

DT Carl Davis

DT Daniel Ekuale

DE Keion White

LB Anfernee Jennings

LB Jahlani Tavai

LB Mack Wilson

CB Jack Jones

CB Christian Gonzalez

S Jalen Mills

S Joshuah Bledsoe

S Myles Bryant

OFFENSE

QB Bailey Zappe

RB Pierre Strong

WR Kayshon Boutte

WR Demario Douglas

TE Anthony Firkser

TE Matt Sokol

LT Conor McDermott

LG Atonio Mafi

C James Ferentz

RG Kody Russey

RT Sidy Sow

Gonzalez, the Patriots’ first-round draft pick, was an exception to the “no projected starters” rule. New England took the same approach last year with Cole Strange, who by the start of the preseason was the no-doubt starter at left guard.

Tyquan Thornton saw early playing time at wide receiver Thursday night, a sign of his middling standing on the depth chart. Tavai, Mills and Jack Jones all had large roles in last season’s defense, so their playing in this game was notable.

It also was somewhat surprising to see McDermott get the start at left tackle. He had been the Patriots’ top option on the right side for the previous 10 or so practices. Riley Reiff got the night off.