FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday’s Patriots practice featured a welcome sight for New England’s secondary: Jonathan Jones, back on the field after a three-plus week absence.

The veteran cornerback practiced for the first time since Aug. 3, returning from an undisclosed injury that sidelined him for most of the summer.

Jones wouldn’t reveal details about his ailment when speaking with reporters after practice, but he said he hopes to be ready in time for the Patriots’ Sept. 10 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

“That’s the goal,” the eighth-year pro said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots aren’t required to release injury reports until next week, so Jones’ level of participation in Sunday’s practice was unknown. Asked for more insight on what he was dealing with, the 29-year-old replied: “Just trying to get healthy.”

“Just trying to be as healthy as I can headed into the season,” said Jones, who started all but one game last season. “Day by day, just trying to be out there with my teammates.”

Jones missed the previous 10 practices and all three preseason games.

“It’s always tough when you’re not out there with your teammates, but it’s just part of football,” he said. “I was working hard to get back out there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Having Jones available for Week 1 would be great news for the Patriots’ cornerback group, which features only one other established veteran (slot/safety Myles Bryant).

Their top four outside cornerback options in Jones’ absence were first-round rookie Christian Gonzalez, second-year pros Jack Jones and Marcus Jones, and seventh-round rookie Isaiah Bolden. Gonzalez and Bolden both missed Sunday’s practice with injuries, and it remains to be seen whether the latter will be on New England’s 53-man roster after he was carted off the field in the second preseason game. The Patriots must have their initial 53 set by Tuesday afternoon.

Gonzalez, a projected starter, suffered an apparent ankle/foot injury during Wednesday’s practice and did not play in Friday night’s preseason finale in Tennessee, though he did dress for the game.

“They’re growing,” Jones, the Patriots’ longest-tenured defensive player, said of his young position mates. “You can even see through the preseason, they’ve grown. They’ve put some games together and got a lot of good reps. We’ll try to go into the season and still improve week by week as the season starts.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots’ cornerbacks will face a string of difficult matchups to start the season, beginning with Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Week 1 and Miami’s Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Week 2. Each of New England’s first nine opponents boast at least one receiver who topped 1,000 yards in 2022.