Isaiah Bolden is steadily improving as he recovers from the injury that ended Saturday night’s Patriots preseason game, according to head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick shared a positive update on the rookie cornerback’s condition during a Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“He flew back with us (Sunday),” Belichick said. “… I talked to Isaiah (on Sunday), and he’s in good spirits. Recovering, obviously. So we’ll just take it day to day. But he certainly seems a lot better today than it looked like Saturday night, so that’s a good thing. It’s good for him to fly back with the team and everyone see him. He’s got a lot of support here.”

Bolden suffered a head injury in a collision with linebacker Calvin Munson during the fourth quarter of New England’s exhibition against the Packers. He was carted off Lambeau Field and transported to a Green Bay hospital, where he stayed overnight before being released Sunday morning.

The 23-year-old was diagnosed with a concussion, according to a report from MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Bolden “woke up with a headache (Sunday) but is doing well, in good spirits.”

The Patriots, Packers and NFL agreed not to resume the game, suspending play with 10:29 remaining. Belichick also opted to cancel the two joint practices New England had scheduled with the Tennessee Titans this week.

Belichick praised the Patriots’ team doctors for their rapid response to Bolden’s injury.

“I thought it was really impressive just watching the situation, the doctors,” Belichick said. “Dr. (Scott) Martin and Dr. (Gian Corrado), who is an emergency doctor, Jim Whalen — those guys were right on top of it. I walked out there to see, and I don’t know anything, but just watching them and the way they handled everything was fantastic.”

The Patriots are scheduled to practice at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday before flying to Tennessee for Friday night’s preseason finale against the Titans.