The Titans might roll out one quarterback Friday night in their preseason finale against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium.

Tennesee rookie Will Levis played in one preseason game before he suffered a thigh injury that has kept him out for multiple weeks. The injury also will keep him from playing Friday night against the Patriots, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Ryan Tannehill has not played a preseason game since the 2019 season, though head coach Mike Vrabel opened the door for the veteran and the other starters to get some snaps.

If he doesn’t play, second-year quarterback Malik Willis would get another game all to himself. He started and played the entire game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Willis passed for 10-of-17 with 85 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 91 yards off 11 carries.

The 24-year-old would get a chance to earn the No. 2 job since the Titans did not sign a quarterback after the Week 2 preseason game.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Friday that Bill Belichick might not use the preseason finale as a dress rehearsal for the starters. But a matchup against Willis would provide the defense live-game reps against a mobile quarterback, which New England will have to deal with in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.