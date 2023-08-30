In retirement, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has become a master at teasing his fans.

You know, just like Tom Brady.

The two Patriots legends have made a habit of concocting social media posts to get fans buzzing, and they teamed up with former teammate Randy Moss and other NFL legends Dan Marino, Emmitt Smith and Jerry Rice for their latest venture.

Edelman shared a new ad for Lay’s Chips Wednesday, again teasing a comeback.

Training camp IS over… should we? pic.twitter.com/dTjDrCq7tU — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 30, 2023

The kicker is Brady’s lone line in the commercial, where he says, “Unretirement? Who’d be dumb enough to do that?”

The two Patriots legends certainly will be back in Foxboro for the start of the 2023-24 season, but not to play. Brady will instead be honored by the organization before the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10.

We’re sure the really old jokes won’t stop before then.