Trevor Story delivered his best stat line of the season as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

After a quiet start at the plate, Story went 4-for-4 with three doubles, two runs scored and two stolen bases and is now slashing .368/.400/.579.

In the bottom of the third inning, the 30-year-old reached on an infield single to short, then stole second and third before being knocked in by an Adam Duvall single to left giving Boston the 3-1 lead.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora knew how important the two steals were, especially coming off Tigers starter and 2018 World Series champion Eduardo Rodriguez.

“He’s going to run, he’s going to put pressure on you. He’s really good,” Cora told The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “He’s a force running the bases.”

Having Story back in the lineup and in the infield changes the dynamic of the team, but the two-time Silver Slugger has found inspiration from fellow speedster Jarren Duran, who has 23 stolen bases this season.

“Watching him change the game and wreak havoc on the defense,” Story told Abraham of Duran. “It was a big goal of mine when I came back to hit the ground running.”

Story finding his timing behind the plate couldn’t come at a better time with Duran and Masataka Yoshida hitting some slumps with the bat.

“It creates balance,” said Cora. “Not only against lefties but against righties you can go left-right-left-right-left-right.”

After having his own mini-training camp, Story knew the only way to find his way at the plate was to face major league pitching.

“There’s nothing like it in the world, facing the best pitchers every single night,” Story said. “Knowing that the process was good and trusting in that and knowing the type of player I am will go a long way.”

With the series win against the Tigers, the Red Sox have pulled within three games of the final wild card spot behind the Toronto Blue Jays with 44 games remaining in the regular season.