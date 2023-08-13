The Boston Red Sox took the finale 6-3 on Sunday afternoon to win the series over the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 62-56 while the Tigers fell to 53-65.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Eduardo Rodriguez made his return to the mound at Fenway Park for the first time since signing a big-money free agent deal with Detroit following the 2021 season.

In six seasons with the Red Sox, the lefty went as a 2018 World Series champion and a core member of the rotation in 2021 when Boston advanced to the American League Championship Series.

The southpaw looked strong early with a pair of strikeouts in the first inning and eight total on the afternoon.

Boston did get a run in the first look at Rodriguez with a Connor Wong RBI triple to score Triston Casas.

The second time through the order, however, the Red Sox made adjustments with loud contact. With the game tied at one, Justin Turner launched his second home run in as many days.

Adam Duvall also stepped up as a run-producer in the series finale, sneaking an RBI single to left field before lifting a three-run homer over the Green Monster off of Rodriguez to put Boston in front 6-2 at the time in the fifth inning.

With the series win on the line, Boston’s lineup took advantage with hard contact throughout the afternoon.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Trevor Story made an impact in every facet of the game as part of a four-hit performance with a pair of stolen bases.

— Turner blasted his second home run in as many days with his 19th long ball of the season.

— Duvall drove in four total runs on the afternoon.

DuvALL the way up! pic.twitter.com/g9WWM0NVyI — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 13, 2023

WAGER WATCH

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox hit the road to start a three-game series with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.