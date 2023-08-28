VA Hero of the Week: Simone Biles Wins Eighth US Championship

Simone Biles is back and better than ever!

For her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Biles grabbed the gold at the US Gymnastics National Championships in San Jose, California. That earns her the title of VA Hero of the Week!

Biles broke the record for most all-around national titles with her eighth win Sunday. The 26-year-old accomplished the feat one decade after her first national title and became the oldest woman to win the championship.

For more on Biles, check out the video above.