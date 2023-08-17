Last Saturday might have marked Wander Franco’s final Major League Baseball game.

The Rays and MLB on Sunday revealed Franco was being investigated after a series of social media posts indicated the Tampa Bay shortstop allegedly had been in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. The Rays on Monday placed Franco on the restricted list, which signaled an absence of at least six games.

However, the 22-year-old’s separation from the big leagues might prove to be permanent. MLB insider Héctor Gómez shared a significant update on Franco’s situation Thursday.

“A person very close to the investigations into the case of Wander Franco: ‘It will be very unlikely that Wander Franco will play in MLB again, judging by the results of the investigations that are currently being carried out, which directly commit him to the accusations against him,'” Gómez tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

Franco was an international free-agent signing by the Rays in 2017 and burst onto the MLB scene in the summer of 2021. A mere 70 games into Franco’s big league career, the Rays signed him to an 11-year, $182 million contract extension.

The shortstop earned his first All-Star selection this season and was a big reason why Tampa Bay has been among baseball’s best since April. But now, the Rays might have to start planning for life after Franco.