What a week it was for Chris Buescher and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Buescher won the Cookout 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 30, which marked his first NASCAR Cup Series checkered flag since mid-September of last year. The 30-year-old’s latest stretch in between first-place finishes proved to be much shorter, as Buscher topped the final leaderboard in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Monday.

The driver of the No. 17 Ford Mustang fended off Cup Series points leader Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap to seal his second consecutive triumph. Buescher’s team understandably was overjoyed when he crossed the finish line, and the playoff-bound driver celebrated himself with a burnout.

You can check out the scenes in the videos below:

BACK-TO-BACK! REPOST TO CONGRATULATE CHRIS BUESCHER ON HIS MONDAY WIN AT MICHIGAN. pic.twitter.com/uN2zUEBlmk — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 7, 2023

Buescher and company will try to make it three in a row Sunday in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on NBC.