What prompted Jack Jones’ abrupt exit from Thursday’s New England Patriots practice? A day later, that remained a mystery.

Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino declined to comment Friday when asked why Jones left the field in the middle of practice. The second-year corner walked off after a competitive 11-on-11 rep against Kendrick Bourne, looking visibly frustrated as he headed toward the locker room.

“It was a great play,” Pellegrino said in a video conference. “We had a conversation. That conversation is personal, and we’re moving on to training camp (Day) 9 and (will) watch him grow each day forward.”

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers had his arm around Jones as he left the field, speaking to the young corner until he reached the edge of the practice area.

It initially appeared Jones had been kicked out of practice. But he returned roughly 20 minutes later, though only as an observer. He watched the rest of practice from the sideline, with director of player personnel Matt Groh, safety Jalen Mills and Peppers all approaching him for apparent pep talks.

Jones later spent a few minutes signing autographs for fans after practice before leaving for good.

Pellegrino refused to divulge details about Jones’ puzzling absence.

“The conversations I have with my players are personal, especially in situations like that,” Pellegrino said. “… You guys don’t know what happened, but I’m not going to share what we spoke about.”

This incident came amid a period of off-field turmoil for Jones, who was arrested in June after authorities allegedly found two loaded handguns in his bag at Logan Airport. He pleaded not guilty to multiple weapons-related charges and is due back in court on Aug. 18.

Jones appeared in 13 games as a rookie last season before suffering what proved to be a season-ending injury in Week 14. He subsequently received a rare team-imposed suspension.

That ban was lifted during the offseason, and Jones was a full participant in organized team activities, spring minicamp and the first seven days of training camp. He’s contending for a starting spot at outside cornerback and should at least be a valuable contributor in New England’s secondary if he remains on the roster and available.